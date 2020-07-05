Monado OpenXR Runtime Now Supports Multi-Application Rendering / Overlays
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 5 July 2020 at 05:47 PM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The Monado open-source OpenXR runtime has seen a lot of features added this year and the most recent is support for OpenXR's XR_EXTX_overlay extension to allow for multi-application / overlay rendering.

The XR_EXTX_overlay extension from LunarG, Epic Games, and Pluto VR is for allowing contents of separate OpenXR applications to be composited on top of the main OpenXR application. Some of the intended use-cases for this OpenXR overlay extension is for debug environments that may want to render metrics on top of the main window, showing a heads-up display (HUD), and exposing other panels on top of the main window/application being rendered. The extra applications are rendered in a separate process and then composited on top of the main application.

In the video below, Monado is running Blender with xrgears composited on top by making use of this new functionality.


More details on this open-source OpenXR runtime work via Collabora's blog.
1 Comment
Related News
Crust Drops Paywall For Open-Source CRM Alternative To Salesforce
LuxCore 2.4 Beta Brings Big Changes For This Open-Source Physically Based Renderer
Flatpak 1.8 Released For This Leading Linux App Sandboxing / Distribution Tech
Blender 2.83 Released With OpenVDB Support, Initial OpenXR Integration
Monado 0.2 OpenXR Runtime Brings Multi-Layer Support, New Controller Support
FSF Now Offering Video Conferencing Service To Its Members
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
Godot 4.0 Is Looking Even More Impressive With SDFGI
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
5+ Years Late: LLVM's AMD Excavator Target Was Missing Two Features
Bcachefs Linux File-System Seeing Performance Improvements, Other Progress