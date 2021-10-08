X.Org Modesetting Driver Will Now Better Handle Multi-Montior Mixed-VRR Setups
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 8 October 2021 at 06:11 AM EDT. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
The xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver that is commonly in use for systems running an X.Org Server will soon find better support if you have a multi-monitor configuration where only some displays can support variable rate refresh (VRR / Adaptive-Sync / FreeSync).

When the X.Org modesetting driver currently encounters a multi-monitor system where some displays are VRR capable and others not, the VRR-capable property was being set simply on whatever the last added DRM output could support. So depending upon whether the VRR-capable monitor was plugged in last or not would impact whether you could make use of it with this generic driver.

Thanks to developer Mario Kleiner he has fixed up this behavior for hybrid systems having some VRR capable displays. Now with the latest Git code, if there is at least one VRR-capable display the driver will treat the X screen as such irregardless of the plugging order.

This was fixed up in this commit today to the X.Org Server code-base where xf86-video-modesetting resides. This is also useful for the recently added AsyncFlipSecondaries feature for a vblank-synced flip on the primary display while all other displays will try to flip async/immediately and not synchronized to the central vblank.
1 Comment
Related News
X.Org Server 21.1 RC1 Released With VRR Support For Modesetting Driver, Other Features
xf86-input-libinput 1.2 Brings Touchpad Gestures, High Resolution Scrolling
X.Org Could Use More Help Improving & Addressing Its Security
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU
X.Org Server Adds "AsyncFlipSecondaries" To Deal With Crappy Multi-Monitor Experience
X.Org DMX Dropped After More Than A Decade Of Crashes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane
Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
AMD Publishes Open-Source "GPUFORT" As Newest Effort To Help Transition Away From CUDA
Sony Has Begun Accelerating Their Contributions To Open-Source / Linux
Nearly Two Decades Later, ATI Radeon R300 Linux Driver Sees Occasional Improvement
Python 3.10 Released With Many Improvements
Red Hat / Fedora To Focus On Driving New Linux Video Improvements Around PipeWire
Libcamera Maturing Well As Open-Source Camera Stack