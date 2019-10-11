Canonical's developers continuing to advance the Mir display server that continues to be focused on providing an abstraction for Wayland support have issued a new feature release.
Mir 1.5 was released today and has an updated shared memory implementation to work in confined Snaps without the Mir interface and on older Linux kernels. Mir 1.5 also has MirAL abstraction layer updates to support clipping windows to a specified area, support for Mir-based servers to setup environment variables for launching clients, fixes for Arch Linux support, logging of EGL/GL extensions available, supporting XDG-Output v3, and fixing many different bugs.
Among the bug fixes are for building without Mesa drivers, a Wayland crash fix when an output is unplugged, resyncing the keyboard state after the server has been paused, and other changes.
More details on Mir 1.5 via GitHub. More details as well on discourse.ubuntu.com.
