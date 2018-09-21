As we were expecting over the last few days, the long-awaited release of Mir 1.0 is now available. It's certainly a different beast now than when "Mir 1.0" was talked about in the past now that it's focused on providing Wayland support.
As for the official purpose of Mir these days, Canonical's Alan Griffiths who is the most prolific Mir developer commented on the Mir 1.0 target, "IoT device makers and enthusiasts looking to build the next-generation of graphical solutions."
That Ubuntu.com announcement of Mir 1.0 talks it up as being a fast, open, and secure display server and being great for embedded / Internet of Things.
The Mir 1.0 release has XDG-Shell (stable), support, a configuration mechanism for opting what extra Wayland extensions to enable, the Mir Abstraction Layer library (libMirAL) now has a display configuration file support and other tunables, experimental X11 support provided via XWayland, and a variety of other bug fixes, code improvements, and other Wayland support upgrades.
