Mir 1.0 Released For "Next-Generation of Graphical Solutions"
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 September 2018 at 05:47 AM EDT. 10 Comments
UBUNTU --
As we were expecting over the last few days, the long-awaited release of Mir 1.0 is now available. It's certainly a different beast now than when "Mir 1.0" was talked about in the past now that it's focused on providing Wayland support.

As for the official purpose of Mir these days, Canonical's Alan Griffiths who is the most prolific Mir developer commented on the Mir 1.0 target, "IoT device makers and enthusiasts looking to build the next-generation of graphical solutions."

That Ubuntu.com announcement of Mir 1.0 talks it up as being a fast, open, and secure display server and being great for embedded / Internet of Things.

The Mir 1.0 release has XDG-Shell (stable), support, a configuration mechanism for opting what extra Wayland extensions to enable, the Mir Abstraction Layer library (libMirAL) now has a display configuration file support and other tunables, experimental X11 support provided via XWayland, and a variety of other bug fixes, code improvements, and other Wayland support upgrades.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 18.10's SDL2 Build Will Ship With Vulkan Support Enabled
Canonical Developers Now Preparing Mir 1.0 For Release With Wayland Support
Mir Is Back To Running On Phones, Thanks To UBports
Ubuntu Now Shipping On The Dell Precision 5530 Developer Edition
Mir's EGMDE "Edge" Now Has Experimental X11 Support, Static Display Configuration
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Released With Ubuntu 16.04 Base
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers