Intel Alder Lake N Support Introduced For Mesa 22.0

In addition to this week seeing Raptor Lake S support added for Mesa 22.0, the Alder Lake N additions have also been merged for this quarter's Mesa update.
Given the insignificant changes from the driver perspective for the existing Alder Lake (S) support, the Alder Lake N support is namely just adding new PCI IDs and identifying them as Alder Lake family while having "Display13" for the display capabilities.
This initial Alder Lake N support is just for three PCI IDs: 0x46d0, 0x46d1, and 0x46d2.
This commit has those small but important changes for enabling the support in Mesa 22.0 for the Intel open-source "Iris" Gallium3D OpenGL and "ANV" Vulkan drivers.
This Mesa support depends on the latest kernel code for the ADL-N support in the i915 kernel driver as well.
Intel has also been preparing Alder Lake N audio support and other additions for this Alder Lake variant with the latest kernel code. Alder Lake N is for the ultra low-voltage Alder Lake processors coming this year to the likes of Google Chromebooks and other low-power hardware.
