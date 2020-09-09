Mesa 20.3 Will Let You Fake Having Less Video Memory To Help In Debugging
Wired up in Mesa 20.3-devel is a new DriConf option override_vram_size for overriding a smaller amount of video memory to report to the program/game being run. This is intended for development/debug purposes.

RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen added the "override_vram_size" DriConf tunable for the RADV Vulkan driver as well as Gallium3D drivers.

The intention of this new option is to help in debugging of games that do active memory budget management. The override_vram_size option can be used for specifying a smaller vRAM capacity than is available on the hardware but not a greater amount, obviously.

Those interested in this option for debugging purposes can find out more via this merge request with the code merged this week for Mesa 20.3.
