Debuting two weeks ago was the Mesa 19.1 quarterly feature update while due out early next week is the first bug-fix point release.
Mesa 19.1 is a huge update over 19.0 and earlier. Mesa 19.1 brought multiple new Gallium3D drivers as well as a new Vulkan driver (TURNIP), performance optimizations, new Vulkan extensions, mature Icelake support, and a variety of other features as listed in the aforelinked article.
Mesa 19.1.1 is now coming with more than two dozen fixes. The changes in Mesa 19.1.1 include several RADV Vulkan driver fixes ranging from Meson build fixes to Vega M fixes and other random work. There is also a number of smaller fixes touching Intel Iris, GLX, V3D, GLSL, and other areas.
For those still using the R300 Gallium3D driver for ATI/AMD R300 through R500 (Radeon X1000 series) hardware, there is a fix for the years old performance regression.
If all goes well, Mesa 19.1.1 will be officially released on Tuesday while out now for testing is the release candidate.
