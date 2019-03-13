Mesa 19.0 Released With Many Improvements To The Open-Source Vulkan/OpenGL Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 March 2019 at 03:37 PM EDT. 3 Comments
MESA --
Mesa 19.0 has finally been released! It's more than two weeks late, but it should be worth the wait given all the improvements in this quarterly feature update to this open-source graphics driver stack.

The Mesa 19.0 features are plentiful with Intel's Vulkan driver now having transform feedback and many other additions, soft FP64/INT64 was merged to Mesa, the necessary bits are in place for RadeonSI FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync, AMD Zen thread optimizations, various new OpenGL extensions, Vega RADV primitive binning is enabled by default, and a variety of performance improvements and other OpenGL/Vulkan driver tuning.

Mesa 19.0 also marks the point at which their long-standing Autotools build system has been deprecated in favor of the Meson build system support.

The brief Mesa 19.0.0 release announcement along with source download links can be found on FreeDesktop.org.

If Mesa 19.0 isn't fun enough for your driver tastes, Mesa 19.1 is bringing a lot of improvements already on Git master.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
NIR Improvements Land In Mesa 19.1, Helping RadeonSI & Intel
GLX_ARB_create_context_no_error Support Lands In Mesa 19.1
TURNIP: An Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Qualcomm Adreno Hardware Now In Mesa
Mesa's Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Can Now Work With Its New DRM Driver
Mesa 19.0-RC7 Released With Freedreno, Gallium Nine Fixes
Mesa 19.1 Lands Gallium Nine Support For NIR, Opens Up Intel Iris Support
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
Intel CPUs Reportedly Vulnerable To New "SPOILER" Speculative Attack
Linux 5.1 Continues The Years-Long Effort Preparing For Year 2038
Linux Kernel Finally Deprecating A.out Support
Purism's PureOS Proclaims Convergence Success For Mobile & Desktop Support
XFS File-System Picks Up New Features With Linux 5.1 Kernel