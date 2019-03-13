Mesa 19.0 has finally been released! It's more than two weeks late, but it should be worth the wait given all the improvements in this quarterly feature update to this open-source graphics driver stack.
The Mesa 19.0 features are plentiful with Intel's Vulkan driver now having transform feedback and many other additions, soft FP64/INT64 was merged to Mesa, the necessary bits are in place for RadeonSI FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync, AMD Zen thread optimizations, various new OpenGL extensions, Vega RADV primitive binning is enabled by default, and a variety of performance improvements and other OpenGL/Vulkan driver tuning.
Mesa 19.0 also marks the point at which their long-standing Autotools build system has been deprecated in favor of the Meson build system support.
The brief Mesa 19.0.0 release announcement along with source download links can be found on FreeDesktop.org.
If Mesa 19.0 isn't fun enough for your driver tastes, Mesa 19.1 is bringing a lot of improvements already on Git master.
