It's time for another two-week Mesa 18.2 point release, which is v18.2.2 and preparing for release on Friday.
Mesa 18.2.2 is a much smaller update than Mesa 18.2.1 with just under two dozen fixes queued at this point, but there are some notable changes.
The Intel ANV Vulkan driver now supports vkAcquireNextImage2 and it also has support for protected memory properties via Vulkan's GetPhysicalDeviceProperties2. The RADV Vulkan driver meanwhile has a SteamVR GPU hang fix that affected Vega. Exciting Steam Play / Proton gamers is also some fixes for the GTA V game affecting reflections in particular.
The Mesa 18.2.2 release also picks up support for that mysterious new Polaris PCI ID covered last month on Phoronix. There are also some Gallium3D Nine (D3D9) state tracker fixes, NVC0 fixes, and other work.
The work that's staged as of today for Friday's Mesa 18.2.2 update is outlined in this mailing list post with a release candidate now being available.
