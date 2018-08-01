ASTC Gallium Bits Land, VirGL Already Hits OpenGL 4.3 + GLES 3.2
The mad rush to land last minute work ahead of the Mesa 18.2 branching has continued. The branching is set to happen today but there's been several notable last minute additions hitting Git.

First up, Marek's work around ASTC compression support for all Gallium3D drivers, has landed. This work is now in place for RadeonSI and the other Gallium drivers to expose Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression (ASTC) even if the GPU doesn't natively support it by uncompressing it to a supported format prior to uploading the texture to the GPU if necessary. With the ASTC support in place for RadeonSI, that takes the driver's OpenGL ES support to version 3.2.

Last night I wrote about VirGL hitting OpenGL 4.2 and now waking up today it's at OpenGL 4.3 and OpenGL ES 3.2. VirGL benefits too from the Gallium ASTC bits as well as David Airlie adding the just-published compute shader support ARB_robustness, ARB_framebuffer_no_attachments, and related bits.

So VirGL is in quite good shape now for Mesa 18.2. Airlie has posted that part of his recent motivation on VirGL is Google and Collabora now investing in VirGL as part of their graphics solution.

Landing yesterday on the Intel side is the SPIR-V bits for transform feedback and geometry streams. But in Mesa 18.2 the OpenGL 4.6 support isn't complete for i965 nor RadeonSI.

These changes are on top of many other big improvements in Mesa 18.2. While it could be delayed based upon how the release candidate testing goes, at this stage Mesa 18.2.0 should be out before the end of August.
