Mesa 18.1.7 ships with the last two weeks worth of fixes in the Mesa stable space. But overall this isn't nearly as big as past Mesa 18.1 point releases. Mesa 18.1.7 has some minor fixes to R600 Gallium3D, Intel i965, RADV Vulkan driver fixes, the Doom workaround has been back-ported to RADV, and a variety of other fixes.'
The very brief release announcement by release manager Dylan Baker is available on Mesa-dev.
The list of Mesa 18.1.7 fixes can be found via the 18.1 Git branch.
Mesa 18.2 meanwhile remains under development with a possible 18.2-RC5 next week depending upon whether the few remaining Intel blocker bugs are resolved in time.
