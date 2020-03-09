Memcached 1.6 Released With Enhanced Performance For This Memory Caching System
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 9 March 2020 at 06:52 AM EDT.
Memcached 1.6 was released on Sunday as a big update for this popular open-source distributed memory caching system.

Most notable with Memcached 1.6 is the new meta protocol that is now more featureful than the now-deprecated binary protocol. This meta protocol is said to offer better correctness and performance. Memcached's networking code was also redone to allow automatic batching of response system calls. With the networking changes, when averaging 1.5 keys per syscall is said to potentially reduce server CPU usage by up to 25% and latency by at least a few percent.

Memcached 1.6 also comes with "Extstore" by default as the new external storage shim. Extstore leaves the hash tables and keys in memory while moving values to external flash-based storage.

There are also fixes and other improvements as outlined via the release notes on the new Memcached 1.6.0. Given the performance improvements, I'll be running some Memcached 1.6 benchmarks shortly.
