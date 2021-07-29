Manjaro 21.1 Bringing Enhanced Support For Btrfs, Automatic Backups

Manjaro 21.1 is on the way as the newest release of this Arch Linux based operating system that is popular for its desktop ease of use.
Manjaro 21.1 is an incremental update over Manjaro 21.0 from earlier this year. Besides the usual assortment of package updates, one area exciting us is enhanced support for the Btrfs file-system.
When opting to use Btrfs with Manjaro 21.1, there is now better Btrfs support from within the Calamares installer, the default sub-volume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted snapshot space, support for swap files on Btrfs, and automatic backups of any package upgrade action.
Also notable with Manjaro 21.1 is settling its GNOME 40 desktop configuration for Manjaro GNOME Edition, KDE Plasma 5.22 powering their Plasma Edition, and Xfce 4.16 for its Xfce spin. The Linux 5.13 kernel is being offered with Manjaro 21.1 while older Linux LTS kernel options remain.
More details on the forthcoming Manjaro 21.1 release can be found via Manjaro.org.
