Freedreno founder Rob Clark, who is now employed by Google to work on open-source graphics, has sent in the batch of MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver changes to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.3 kernel cycle.
Notable to this feature update is Adreno 540 / Snapdragon 835 support. The Snapdragon 835 has been out since 2016 and has also been found in some of the Snapdragon laptops. The Adreno 540 supports Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL ES 3.2, and its quad-core GPU runs at 710/670MHz with 512 ALUs, 16 TMUs, and 12 ROPs.
The MSM changes for Linux 5.3 also include code clean-ups, DSI fixes, MDP5 and DPU interconnect support, and prep work for per-context page-tables.
Rob also shares he's been working on some improvements for EFIFB support and getting the driver support improved for SDM835/SDM850 laptops. He's hoping at least some of that could be ready for Linux 5.4.
More details via this pull request.
