MSM DRM Adding Snapdragon 835 / Adreno 540 Support In Linux 5.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 June 2019 at 06:57 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Freedreno founder Rob Clark, who is now employed by Google to work on open-source graphics, has sent in the batch of MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver changes to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.3 kernel cycle.

Notable to this feature update is Adreno 540 / Snapdragon 835 support. The Snapdragon 835 has been out since 2016 and has also been found in some of the Snapdragon laptops. The Adreno 540 supports Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL ES 3.2, and its quad-core GPU runs at 710/670MHz with 512 ALUs, 16 TMUs, and 12 ROPs.

The MSM changes for Linux 5.3 also include code clean-ups, DSI fixes, MDP5 and DPU interconnect support, and prep work for per-context page-tables.

Rob also shares he's been working on some improvements for EFIFB support and getting the driver support improved for SDM835/SDM850 laptops. He's hoping at least some of that could be ready for Linux 5.4.

More details via this pull request.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Years Late But Saitek R440 Force Racing Wheel Support Is On The Way For Linux
Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
Official x86 Zhaoxin Processor Support Is Coming With Linux 5.3
There's A Professional Grade Digital Cinema Camera Powered By Linux
Librem 5 Dev Kit Can At Least Run Quake II Now, Progress On Adopting Linux 5.2
Libinput 1.14 Will Support Dell's Totem Input Device
Popular News This Week
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan