MSM Adreno DRM Driver For Linux 5.10 Has DisplayPort, Per-Process Pagetables
Rob Clark who founded the Freedreno/MSM driver project and current Googler sent in the MSM direct rendering manager driver updates targeting the upcoming Linux 5.10 merge window. This time around the Adreno kernel graphics/display driver has some notable additions.

With Linux 5.10 the MSM DRM driver now has DisplayPort output support for Adreno hardware with DP outputs.

The second big feature besides DisplayPort support is per-process GPU pagetables are now enabled for Adreno 600 series graphics. For several years MSM has been prepping for per-process GPU pagetables while now everything is in place for A6xx series hardware to utilize this feature for greater isolation/security between processes accessing the GPU. This though does depend upon Arm SMMU patches coming separately to the kernel for allowing the GPU hardware pagetable switching.

Other work includes DSI support for SM8150/SM8250 hardware and other fixes and code improvements. More details on these MSM driver changes on their way to DRM-Next for Linux 5.10 can find the full list of patches via this pull request.
