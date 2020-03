For those managing to get their hands on a recently released Loongson 3A4000/3B4000 or even older Loongson 3 MIPS64 processors, improving the support is on the way with the upcoming Linux 5.7 kernel.Queued as part of the MIPS architecture work for Linux 5.7 are a number of Loongson improvements, in particular for the Loongson 3 series.The additions for this next version of the Linux kernel include a generic Device Tree for Loongson 3 devices Desktop Management Interface (DMI) for MIPS (generic to the MIPS architecture but contributed By Loongson engineers), a Loongson I/O local interrupt controller driver, a HyperTransport PIC controller driver, and various other changes currently staging within the MIPS development tree . The generic Loongson 3 DTS support should help in allowing mainline Linux images to run nicely on more devices.Unfortunately these MIPS64 desktop systems are still difficult to acquire outside of China. The latest Loongson 3 processors feature four MIPS64r5 cores with clock speeds up to 2.0GHz and fabbed on a 28nm process. So while the hardware is fairly libre friendly, it's another case of not being performant class hardware for most use-cases.