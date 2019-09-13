LuxCoreRender 2.2 Released With Intel Open Image Denoise Yields Faster Render Times
LuxCoreRender, the open-source physically based renderer for execution on CPUs as well as OpenCL accelerators / GPUs, is out with version 2.2 and now integrates Intel's open-source Open Image Denoise.

LuxCoreRender already made use of Intel's Embree library (as happened to be covered this morning with benchmark results in The Xeon vs. EPYC Performance With Intel's oneAPI Embree & OSPray Render Projects) while now they have also pulled in Intel's Open Image Denoise.

Intel Open Image Denoise is a high-performance denoising library intended for ray-tracing applications. Like Embree and OSPray, Open Image Denoise is also part of Intel's forthcoming oneAPI. Open Image Denoise is also being used by the likes of the forthcoming Blender 2.81 and other open-source render projects. See the Open Image Denoise gallery for samples.

With LuxCoreRender's integration of Open Image Denoise, they aim to provide faster render times both for pre-view and final renders. LuxCoreRender 2.2 also brings a PhotonGI cache and a variety of other enhancements.

More details on LuxCoreRender 2.2 can be found via their GitHub and LuxCoreRender.org.

The Phoronix Test Suite test profiles luxcorerender and luxcorerender-cl have already been updated to the 2.2 upstream state. LuxCoreRender 2.2 benchmarks out soon.
