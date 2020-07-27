LuxCore Open-Source Renderer v2.4 Released With CUDA Support, Better Windows Scaling
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 July 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Debuting this weekend was LuxCoreRender 2.4, the newest version of this impressive open-source physically based renderer.

Most significant to LuxCoreRender 2.4 is that NVIDIA's CUDA is now supported alongside the OpenCL and CPU-based render paths. Using this CUDA support for LuxCoreRender can lead to speed-ups for NVIDIA GPUs and has seemingly come together well over the past few months. This code also supports out-of-core CUDA rendering for being able to render scenes larger than what can fit in the available video RAM. With this additional back-end there is also now support for building the LuxCoreRender SDK without OpenCL or CUDA but to then load that support at run-time.

While LuxCoreRender has already been scaling great on Linux, the 2.4 release for the Windows build now allows scaling beyond 64 cores/threads.

LuxCoreRender 2.4 also has new OpenCL code for evaluating textures and materials that doesn't require kernel recompilation, dropped support for the legacy hybrid rendering, support for a new random texture, various GPU rendering optimizations, and a wide variety of other improvements and fixes.

More details on the open-source LuxCoreRender 2.4 release via GitHub. More details on this open-source renderer and various binary builds from LuxCoreRender.org.
