Lutris 0.5.9 Released With Support For The Epic Games Store, New Options

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 11 October 2021 at 03:43 PM EDT.
Lutris 0.5.9 is now available for this open-source Linux game manager program that has now added initial support for the Epic Games Store among other new options and enhancements in this new version.

Lutris 0.5.9 provides initial Epic Games Store support. Given that Epic still isn't offering this platform natively on Linux, the Epic Games Store support on Linux is limited to use under Wine. More details on that integration via Lutris.net.

Lutris 0.5.9 also adds support for DXVK-NVAPI and DLSS for those with NVIDIA graphics wanting to make use of Deep Learning Super Sampling under Wine/Proton-powered games with Lutris. Meanwhile this release also adds an AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) option for compatible Wine versions.

Today's Lutris update also adds an option for launching games using Valve's Gamescope Wayland compositor, Ui refinements, VKD3D now being spun as a separate option from DXVK, Esync is now enabled by default, the Dolphin game emulator is added as another game source, improved process monitoring, and a variety of other enhancements to this useful game manager software. Lutris 0.5.9 does remove support for Gallium Nine.

Downloads and more details on Lutris 0.5.9 via GitHub.
