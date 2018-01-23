LunarG Rolls Out Vulkan "DevSim" Device Simulator
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 23 January 2018 at 03:17 PM EST. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
LunarG has rolled out their "DevSim" device simulator for Vulkan so developers can easily test their applications/games in varying configurations without actually changing out the underlying Vulkan driver or graphics processor.

The LunarG DevSim allows for restricting capabilities of the underlying Vulkan driver for seeing how well the application/game responds with select extensions disabled or other hardware capabilities reduced. This, of course, doesn't workaround any bugs/shortcomings of the underlying Vulkan driver nor does it emulate any features not supported by the driver/GPU, but at least DevSim paired with an advanced GPU / Vulkan driver can be used for testing the Vulkan API in a reduced scenario.

LunarG DevSim is implemented as a Vulkan layer so it can be easily loaded on-demand with any existing Vulkan hardware driver.

Those wishing to learn more about DevSim can do so via today's announcement at LunarG.com.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
Vulkan 1.0.68 Published
Vulkan 1.0.67 Released With Conservative Rasterization Extension
NVIDIA Appears To Still Be Experimenting With The VkHLF High Level Vulkan Framework
RADV Is Now Effectively Conformant For Vega GPUs With Vulkan 1.0
The Vulkan Moments Of 2017: More Games, Better Drivers & Continued Open-Source Adoption
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel