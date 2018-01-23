LunarG Rolls Out Vulkan "DevSim" Device Simulator

LunarG has rolled out their "DevSim" device simulator for Vulkan so developers can easily test their applications/games in varying configurations without actually changing out the underlying Vulkan driver or graphics processor.
The LunarG DevSim allows for restricting capabilities of the underlying Vulkan driver for seeing how well the application/game responds with select extensions disabled or other hardware capabilities reduced. This, of course, doesn't workaround any bugs/shortcomings of the underlying Vulkan driver nor does it emulate any features not supported by the driver/GPU, but at least DevSim paired with an advanced GPU / Vulkan driver can be used for testing the Vulkan API in a reduced scenario.
LunarG DevSim is implemented as a Vulkan layer so it can be easily loaded on-demand with any existing Vulkan hardware driver.
Those wishing to learn more about DevSim can do so via today's announcement at LunarG.com.
