LittleFS: A New File-System For ARM Embedded Devices

LittleFS is a lightweight file-system that's being developed for embedded systems.
LittleFS as implied by the name is intended to be a "little" file-system for embedded devices, in particular "Internet of Things" style platforms. LittleFS strives to be a fail-safe file-system that can work with minimal amounts of RAM/ROM, power-loss resilient, and supports wear-leveling for flash memory.
The LittleFS file-system is developed under the Apache 2.0 license. There is a FUSE wrapper available for LittleFS to easily mount LittleFS directly on Linux systems with this file-system otherwise appearing geared for mbed OS.
The code to LittleFS is being developed on GitHub. LittleFS is developed primarily by Christopher Haster who works for the University of Texas while all the code copyrights are being assigned to ARM Limited. LittleFS has been in development since early 2017.
LittleFS is currently used by ARM's Mbed project that is working on an operating system for IoT devices. ARM's Mbed OS is designed for security, cloud management services, drivers for common embedded/IoT hardware and is a real-time operating system designed in C/C++ and available under the Apache 2.0 license.
1 Comment