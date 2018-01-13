LittleFS: A New File-System For ARM Embedded Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 January 2018 at 08:35 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
LittleFS is a lightweight file-system that's being developed for embedded systems.

LittleFS as implied by the name is intended to be a "little" file-system for embedded devices, in particular "Internet of Things" style platforms. LittleFS strives to be a fail-safe file-system that can work with minimal amounts of RAM/ROM, power-loss resilient, and supports wear-leveling for flash memory.


The LittleFS file-system is developed under the Apache 2.0 license. There is a FUSE wrapper available for LittleFS to easily mount LittleFS directly on Linux systems with this file-system otherwise appearing geared for mbed OS.

The code to LittleFS is being developed on GitHub. LittleFS is developed primarily by Christopher Haster who works for the University of Texas while all the code copyrights are being assigned to ARM Limited. LittleFS has been in development since early 2017.


LittleFS is currently used by ARM's Mbed project that is working on an operating system for IoT devices. ARM's Mbed OS is designed for security, cloud management services, drivers for common embedded/IoT hardware and is a real-time operating system designed in C/C++ and available under the Apache 2.0 license.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
LightNVM 2.0 Support Being Prepped For Linux 4.16
Linux 4.16 To Feature More BFQ Optimizations
Btrfs Gets A RAID1/10 Speed Patch, Helping Out SSDs
ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 Brings Linux 4.14 Support, Fixes
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Loop-AES Updated For Linux 4.14~4.15 Kernel Compatibility
Popular News
Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
AMD PSP Affected By Vulnerability
AMD Did NOT Disable Branch Prediction With A Zen Microcode Update
The Combined Impact Of Retpoline + KPTI On Ubuntu Linux
Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux