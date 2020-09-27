Independent Developers Tackling Snapdragon 630/660 SoC Support For The Upstream Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 September 2020 at 06:44 AM EDT. 5 Comments
HARDWARE --
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 is approaching four years old and the Snapdragon 630 a bit younger than that, but these mobile phone SoCs may soon find renewed life on the upstream Linux kernel thanks to the work of community developers.

SoMainline developers that work to upstream Sony Xperia device support for Linux sent out a large set of patches this weekend in hopes of upstreaming the SDM630 and SDM660 SoC support. In turn this would allow more mid-range mobile phone devices based on these Qualcomm SoCs to potentially see renewed life on the mainline Linux kernel.

The patches sent out on Saturday by AngeloGioacchino Del Regno cover the many different subsystems for bringing up the SDM630/SDM660 including in the process bringing up the likes of the Adreno 508/509/512 graphics for the MSM DRM driver. The patches also include related work like introducing the Novatek NT36xxx touchscreen driver.

The Snapdragon 630 is powered by eight Cortex-A53 cores and an Adreno 508 GPU. The Snapdragon 660 meanwhile has eight Kryo 260 cores and Adreno 512 graphics, making these decent 2017 mid-range SoCs. Check out these patches if you are interested in the possibility of running a Snapdragon 630/660 device on the mainline Linux kernel possibly in the near future.
5 Comments
Related News
HPE Preparing SGI UV5 Support For The Linux Kernel
POWER Coregroup Support Coming With Linux 5.10
Libre-SOC Still Persevering To Be A Hybrid CPU/GPU That's 100% Open-Source
IBM Contributing A2O Processor Core To OpenPOWER Community
Linux 5.10 To Bring Some Improvements For Newer Lenovo Laptops
Zhaoxin Preparing Linux Kernel Support For 7-Series Centaur CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
Libre-SOC Still Persevering To Be A Hybrid CPU/GPU That's 100% Open-Source
Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell
Firefox 81 Released With Security Fixes, PDF Viewer Enhancements