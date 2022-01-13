Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 13 January 2022 at 03:00 PM EST. 14 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Back in 2019 the Linux kernel deprecated a.out support for that file format used several decades ago before ELF tookover. Now in 2022 it looks like that a.out code will be removed from the kernel.

Linux relied on the a.out format until v1.2 in the mid-90's when ELF became the popular format for binaries. While the a.out format hasn't been widely used on Linux in many years, it took until 2019 for the support to be deprecated for running a.out binaries on x86 32-bit. Compilers and other toolchain components have moved on from the a.out file format for years.

Borislav Petkov today proposed the patch removing the a.out support from the kernel.


The other upstream developers to respond so far have all been in favor of clearing out this deprecated a.out support. There is also the possibility some old system calls and other unused kernel code might get cleaned out too in the process. This removal patch hasn't been submitted for the ongoing v5.17 merge window, but we'll see if it still tries to make it in otherwise is pushed off until v5.18, but in any case it looks like this year will be the year the Linux kernel retires a.out support.
14 Comments
Related News
Linux Serial Console Driver Lands Patch For Possible ~25% Performance Improvement
Linux 5.17 Adds Support For "The First Usable, Low-Cost RISC-V Platform"
New AMD P-State Driver Headlines The Power Management Updates For Linux 5.17
USI Stylus, LetSketch Tablet Driver, Better Apple Magic Device Support In Linux 5.17
Linux 5.17 EDAC Driver Brings Support For New AMD Zen CPUs, RDDR5 / LRDDR5 Memory
Linux 5.16 Released With Many Intel & AMD Additions, Memory Folios, AMX, FUTEX2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
Firefox 95 vs. Chrome 97 Browser Performance On Linux
MGLRU Is A Very Enticing Enhancement For Linux In 2022
Linux 5.16's Great Features Include FUTEX2, Folios, AMD Rembrandt, Intel AMX & Much More
PipeWire 0.3.43 Released With Many Fixes
Fedora 36 Looking To Move Users Away From Legacy "ifcfg" Network Scripts
The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting
Wine 7.0's Many Features From Better Theming To Improved HiDPI To New Joystick Driver