Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 December 2018 at 02:09 PM EST. 9 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
It was just several years ago that the open-source ecosystem began supporting the x32 ABI, but already kernel developers are talking of potentially deprecating the support and for it to be ultimately removed.

The Linux x32 ABI as a reminder requires x86_64 processors and is engineered to support the modern x86_64 features but with using 32-bit pointers rather than 64-bit pointers. The x32 ABI allows for making use of the additional registers and other features of x86_64 but with just 32-bit pointers in order to provide faster performance when 64-bit pointers are unnecessary.

While the x32 support was plumbed through the Linux landscape, it really hasn't been used much. Kernel developers are now discussing the future of the x32 ABI due to the maintenance cost involved in still supporting this code but with minimal users.

Linus Torvalds is in favor of sunsetting x32 and many other upstream contributors in favor of seeing it deprecated and removed. However, there are some users still of this port although no known enterprise users, so we'll see what ends up happening with Linux x32.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The Linux Direct Rendering Manger Subsystem Poised To Have A Second Maintainer
Linux 4.20-rc6 Kernel Released - "Looks Fairly Normal"
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
Linux Networking Performance To Improve Thanks To Retpoline Overhead Reduction
Another Linux 4.20 Performance Regression Has Now Been Addressed (THP)
Linux 4.20 Picks Up 6 x 4K Display Support For Vega 20, Initial RX 590 Support Fixes
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
GNOME Shell In Ubuntu 19.04 Should Be Faster, Ubuntu Devs Still Working On New Installer