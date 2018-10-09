Linux's LoRa Is Ready To Deliver Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless

Adding to the long list of new features for what will be Linux 4.20 or likely renamed to Linux 5.0 per Linus Torvald's numbering preferences is a new wireless networking subsystem within the kernel's networking code... Meet LoRa.
LoRa is a long-range, low-power wireless standard with the bits planned for the mainline kernel been in the works for the past number of months. LoRa was developed for IoT use-cases and runs on sub-gigahertz radio frequency bands while aiming for transmissions that can span beyond 10 kilometers (6+ miles). LoRa is designed to be inexpensive and work out well for deployment in rural and remote environments. The frequencies that LoRa operates at also requires no licenses.
LoRa has yet to be added to the mainline Linux kernel but there is now the linux-lora.git's lora-next queue for introducing all of this new LoRa support code and initial drivers to the tree come Linux 4.20~5.0.
This code adds the LoRa subsystem as well as the Semtech SX1276 / SX1301 / SX1257 / SX1280, IMST WiMOD, USI WM-SG-SM-42, Himalaya/Widora HIMO-01M, Appcon Wireless RF1276TS, Nemeus MM002, and Microchip RN2483 device drivers.
