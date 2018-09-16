The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 September 2018 at 05:44 PM EDT. 17 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Prior to releasing Linux 4.19-rc4 and Linus Torvalds taking a temporary leave of absence to reflect on his behavior / colorful language, he did apply a Code of Conduct to the Linux kernel.

Previously the Linux kernel had a "Code of Conflict" that some might feel is rather harsh. But now it's been replaced by a Code of Conduct that is derived from the Contributor Covenant that has been used by the X.Org Foundation / FreeDesktop.org projects, among others.

Greg Kroah-Hartman pushed forward this change and commented, "The Code of Conflict is not achieving its implicit goal of fostering civility and the spirit of 'be excellent to each other'. Explicit guidelines have demonstrated success in other projects and other areas of the kernel."

The before/after text can be viewed here.
17 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers
It's Looking Like WireGuard Could Be Ready In Time For Linux 4.20~5.0
VKMS Driver Getting Cursor Support In The Next Kernel Cycle
Linux 4.19-rc3 Kernel Released With The New CPU RNG Boot-Time Trust Option
Another Minor Optimization Queued For Systems Mitigated Against Spectre / Meltdown
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Firefox Is Now Built With Clang+LTO Everywhere, Sizable Performance Wins For Linux
AMD Finally Rolls Out New Linux Patches For Adaptive-Sync / VRR (FreeSync)
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
You Can Now Tell Linux At Boot-Time If You Don't Trust Your CPU Random Number Generator
Nano 3.0 Text Editor Released - Reads Files 70% Faster, ~2x Faster ASCII Text Handling