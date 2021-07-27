The Linux Foundation's Latest Effort is Around Firefighter Safety

Following the formation of the Open 3D Foundation and their open-source IBM-led work around watering farms from the cloud, the Linux Foundation's newest effort is around trying to enhance firefighter safety with open-source.
Similar to the Liquid Prep project from earlier this year around helping farmers monitor moisture levels for watering farms, this new Linux Foundation effort also comes out of IBM's coding challenge. The Linux Foundation, IBM, and a firm called Prometeo are partnering to work on the Pyrrha open-source project that is focused on monitoring/managing firefighter health and safety while battling fires.
The GitHub-hosted project is described as "[helping] protect firefighters from the immediate and long-term health impacts from the smoke and toxins they inhale by providing real-time information on exposure and by calculating longer-term averages. The project uses custom sensors, smartphone and smartwatch apps, data science, and a dashboard to provide decision-making insight and information."
In turn this software also relies on IBM Watson, IBM Cloud Kubernetes, Node-RED, and other technologies.
The Linux Foundation press release goes on to note, "Through the Pyrrha open source project, Prometeo, the Linux Foundation, and IBM aim to accelerate innovation around firefighter health monitoring and safety. By partnering with leading companies from the Call for Code ecosystem like Samsung, the goal is to customize and scale the solution around the world in an effort to help save lives."
