There is new hardware support as part of the sound subsystem updates for the in-development Linux 5.8 kernel.

Linux 5.8 sound highlights include:

- AMD Renoir (Ryzen 4000 mobile) Audio Co-Processor (ACP) support. This Renoir ACP support is coming via a brand new driver.

- Intel Elkhart Lake audio support.

- Continued feature work around Intel's Sound Open Firmware (SOF) effort.

- Re-enabling the Intel SST driver for Skylake and Kabylake platforms.

- Realtek RT1016 support along with the Freescale EASRC/i.MX8M, Maxim MAX98390, Uvoton NAU8812/NAU8814, and other chips.

- RME Babyface Pro support.

- Fixes for microphone mute LED handling on HP systems.

The full list of sound changes via this pull request by Linux sound maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE.
