Btrfs Sees A Number Of Improvements With Linux 5.8
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 2 June 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
SUSE's David Sterba was quite punctual in getting all of the Btrfs file-system updates submitted quickly for the newly-opened Linux 5.8 kernel merge window.

There is a fair amount of Btrfs improvements and new functionality to find coming with Linux 5.8:

- Btrfs' Direct I/O code has been ported to the iomap interfaces.

- Other Direct I/O cleanups and fixes.

- Changing behavior so when a subvolume deletion fails over lack of space, the file-system is not turned read-only.

- Improved global block reserve utilization.

- Speeding up dead root detection during orphan cleanups.

- Improvements around handling of file capabilities with Btrfs SEND functionality.

- Various bug fixes.

More details on the Btrfs changes for this next Linux kernel version via this pull request.
