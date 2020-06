SUSE's David Sterba was quite punctual in getting all of the Btrfs file-system updates submitted quickly for the newly-opened Linux 5.8 kernel merge window.There is a fair amount of Btrfs improvements and new functionality to find coming with Linux 5.8:- Btrfs' Direct I/O code has been ported to the iomap interfaces.- Other Direct I/O cleanups and fixes.- Changing behavior so when a subvolume deletion fails over lack of space, the file-system is not turned read-only.- Improved global block reserve utilization.- Speeding up dead root detection during orphan cleanups.- Improvements around handling of file capabilities with Btrfs SEND functionality.- Various bug fixes.More details on the Btrfs changes for this next Linux kernel version via this pull request