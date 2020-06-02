SUSE's David Sterba was quite punctual in getting all of the Btrfs file-system updates submitted quickly for the newly-opened Linux 5.8 kernel merge window.
There is a fair amount of Btrfs improvements and new functionality to find coming with Linux 5.8:
- Btrfs' Direct I/O code has been ported to the iomap interfaces.
- Other Direct I/O cleanups and fixes.
- Changing behavior so when a subvolume deletion fails over lack of space, the file-system is not turned read-only.
- Improved global block reserve utilization.
- Speeding up dead root detection during orphan cleanups.
- Improvements around handling of file capabilities with Btrfs SEND functionality.
- Various bug fixes.
More details on the Btrfs changes for this next Linux kernel version via this pull request.
