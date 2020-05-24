While last week's Linux 5.7-rc6 kernel was quite big, Linux 5.7-rc7 is out today and it's on the smaller side of things in reassuring Linus Torvalds that the stable release of this kernel can happen soon.
Linus Torvalds noted in this evening's 5.7-rc7 announcement, "rc7 looks very normal. Not the smallest we've had, not the largest. It's right in the middle of the pack. And none of the fixes look like there's anything particularly scary going on. Most of it is very small, and the slightly larger patches aren't huge either and are well-contained (the two slightly larger patches are to s390 and rxrpc - and even those patches aren't really all _that_ big)."
At this point Torvalds says he is looking at releasing Linux 5.7 stable next Sunday, 31 May, but that could be still pushed back by another week if there are lots of last minute pull requests coming in over the coming days.
See our Linux 5.7 feature overview to learn about all of the changes coming with this summer 2020 kernel update. After that, it's time to start the Linux 5.8 cycle that is shaping up to be another exciting time in kernel land.
