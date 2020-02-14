Linux 5.7 Getting A "Tiny Power Button" Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 February 2020 at 03:33 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
A new driver already queued in the power management code for the Linux 5.7 cycle not opening up until April is a "tiny power button" driver.

This ACPI tiny power button driver is not for a physically tiny power button, but rather a simple ACPI power button driver out of Intel intended for virtual machines and more basic than the generic ACPI button driver given the limited scope of VMs.

Virtual machines tend to rely on simulated ACPI power button events for having the VM power off gracefully but can rely on a daemon like acpid or systemd-logind for processing the said event. With the APCI tiny power button driver, the event from the VM is handled directly and immediately signals the init process. The goal of the tiny power button driver is to decrease startup time and reduce VM image complexity.

More details via the patch series. This also serves as a basic example of a Linux kernel driver at just 46 lines of code.
1 Comment
Related News
Benchmarking Linux 5.5 vs. Linux 5.6-rc1 On A Few Systems So Far
Linux Kernel Seeing Work To Implement MEMFD "Secret Memory Areas"
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
Linux 5.6-rc1 Released For What's Shaping To Be A Superb Kernel
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop