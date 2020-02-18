Linux 5.7 Picking Up Support For A High-End USB-C Audio Interface
More high-end audio gear is finally transitioning from Firewire to USB-C and one of these new high-end audio interfaces will be supported by the Linux 5.7 kernel this spring.

The PreSonus Studio 1810c a ~$400 USD USB-C audio interface for connecting professional audio gear should be working with Linux 5.7.


The Studio 1810c supports four XMAX analog mic pre-amps and an ADAT input with support for eight more channels. This USB-C connected audio device is rated to be "road worthy" with its rugged construction.

This PreSonus 1810c device is compliant with the UAC2 USB audio specification but required handling of a few quirks and other hardware-specific controls to work nicely on Linux. This Linux support wasn't carried out by PreSonus but rather a customer that figured out the remaining bits through USB packet inspection.

The support coming in at just over 600 lines of new code is queued as part of sound-next as the ALSA/sound changes slated for Linux 5.7 after the completion of the current Linux 5.7 cycle.
