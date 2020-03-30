IO_uring Sees More Improvements With Linux 5.7 For This Exciting I/O Tech
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 30 March 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Within minutes of Linux 5.6 being released on Sunday evening, Jens Axboe was already with sending in the start of the various storage areas to the kernel that he oversees with their feature updates for Linux 5.7.

IO_uring is one of the most exciting happenings in the Linux storage space since its introduction last year in Linux 5.1. With succeeding kernels, IO_uring has continued seeing more features implemented, performance optimizations, and other improvements. That is continuing to happen with the Linux 5.7 kernel now in development.

At a high level, IO_uring allows for faster and more efficient I/O by avoiding excess copies and other efficiency improvements like even being able to do I/O without a system call. Our IO_uring benchmarks continue to show how much potential it has and it's only getting better.

For Linux 5.7 there is a rework to the pollable async I/O, support for expendable buffer selection, support for splice, async work fixes, improved IO-WQ locking, hashed link write improvements, and a variety of other improvements and optimizations.

The complete list of IO_uring material for Linux 5.7 can be found via this pull request. Linux 5.7 IO_uring benchmarks will be coming up on Phoronix in due course and this year we are hoping to see more projects making use of this exciting kernel technology.
Add A Comment
Related News
FSCRYPT Inline Encryption Revised For Better Encryption Performance On Modern SoCs
Cloudflare Improving Linux Disk Encryption Performance - Doubling The Throughput
F2FS File-System Adding Zstd Compression Support In Linux 5.7
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
Linux fsinfo() System Call Continues Maturing For Exposing More File-System + Mount Info
IO_uring Is Maturing Well On Linux For Faster & More Flexible I/O - Benchmarks On Linux 5.6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
It's Official But Sad: TrueOS Is Over As Once The Best Desktop BSD OS
RHEL9 Likely To Drop Older x86_64 CPUs, Fedora Can Better Prepare With "Enterprise Linux Next"
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing
VirtIO Video Driver Coming Together For The Mainline Linux Kernel
Google Engineers Have Been Working On An AMD SB-TSI Temperature Driver
AMD Developers Looking At GNU C Library Platform Optimizations For Zen