Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 1 December 2019 at 07:43 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The Linux 5.5 block changes landed earlier this week with a wide variety of driver and core improvements. There are some I/O optimizations to make the pull exciting as well as the NVMe HWMON drive temperature reporting integration.

As outlined before, the NVMe HWMON support is here with Linux 5.5. This allows reading the NVMe solid-state drive temperatures via sysfs/hwmon just as you can normally do with the other hardware monitoring sensors on Linux systems. Up until now you needed the NVMe user-space utilities installed and generally had to run it as root in order to see drive temperatures. Now with Linux 5.5 you don't need to install anything extra and the drive temperatures are reported via sysfs/hwmon for easy integration with various Linux system monitoring programs. I tried it out on a few boxes so far and is working well -- though the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA isn't yet shipping their builds with CONFIG_NVME_HWMON set yet, so be aware if that is normally where you fetch your Git kernel builds.


Other block work includes small I/O optimizations, better block stats tracking, a lot of IO_uring changes continue in making it more featureful, better zoned device support, MD changes, continued BCache tweaking, and other work as seen via the Git activity.
1 Comment
Related News
EXT4 For Linux 5.5 Sees New Improvements For This Mature File-System
Btrfs Gets A Big Improvement For More Robust RAID1 In Linux 5.5
EXT4 On Linux 5.5 To Support Encryption On Smaller Block Sizes
Reiser4 File-System Is Still Ticking In 2019 - Now Updated For Linux 5.3 Compatibility
OpenZFS 2.0 Out In 2020 With Unified Linux/FreeBSD Support, OpenZFS 3.0 With macOS
EXT4 File-System Picking Up New Direct I/O Read Implementation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
CentOS Working To Increase Transparency, Revamp Branding
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
Linux 5.5 Finally Doing Away With The SYSCTL System Call
The Big Graphics Driver Update Lands In Linux 5.5 With Exciting Changes For Intel + AMD