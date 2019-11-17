Linux 5.4-rc8 Released - Things Are Calm For Linux 5.4's Debut Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 November 2019 at 06:49 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
As expected, Linus Torvalds opted for doing a 5.4-rc8 kernel release today rather than going straight to Linux 5.4 stable. However, he says he could have just as well done the stable kernel release thanks to the cycle settling down.

Linus decided to release Linux 5.4-rc8 and then ship Linux 5.4.0 next Sunday to allow for extra testing. But he wouldn't mind if kernel maintainers begin sending in their Linux 5.5 pull requests early especially since the week after next is the US Thanksgiving week.

There are some notable changes in Linux 5.4-rc8 including dropping the recently merged VirtualBox shared folder driver, disabling HPET for Intel Coffee Lake hardware, and this week's mitigations around Zombieload V2 / TSX Async Abort vulnerabilities. The TAA work, of course, was already back-ported to stable series as well.

Torvalds' 5.4-rc8 announcement can be read on the kernel mailing list. As reiterated earlier today, Linux 5.4 is bringing some great features and improvements.
1 Comment
Related News
The Exciting Linux 5.4 Changes From exFAT Support To Intel Tiger Lake Graphics
Linux 5.5 To Finally Kill The Async Block Cipher API In Favor Of SKCIPHER
Linux 5.4-rc7 Kernel Released With VirtualBox Shared Folder Driver In Place
Linux Sees Fix For "Critical" Scheduler Bug Introduced A Few Months Ago
HMEM Device Driver Coming For Linux 5.5
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
LinuxBoot Continues Maturing - Now Able To Boot Windows
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
VirtualBox SF Driver Ejected From The Linux 5.4 Kernel
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10
Arch Linux Updates Its Kernel Installation Handling
Google Chrome To Begin Marking Sites That Are Slow / Fast
Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere