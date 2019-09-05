SGI systems going back to the SGI Origin servers starting some two decades ago will see better mainline kernel support with the upcoming Linux 5.4.
SGI systems going back to the Origin and continuing through have featured "1-wire devices" for interfacing with PROM devices that contain information on device part numbers, revision information, serial numbers, MAC addresses for Ethernet, and other informational details.
SUSE developer Thomas Bogendoerfer has written the "w1" One-Wire driver for interfacing with these devices on SGI systems. There is the initial driver and a follow on driver catered towards the DS2501/DS2502/DS2505 Dallas/Maxim devices via One-Wire.
Both those drivers are queued now in char-misc-next for introduction with the upcoming Linux 5.4 merge window. It doesn't appear this One-Wire implementation is used on devices outside of SGI.
