Linus Torvalds just went ahead and released the Linux 5.3 kernel as stable while now opening the Linux 5.4 merge window.
There was some uncertainty whether Linux 5.3 would have to go into extra overtime due to a getrandom() system call issue uncovered by an unrelated EXT4 commit. Linus ended up reverting the EXT4 commit for the time being.
The Linux 5.3 kernel brings Radeon RX 5700 Navi series support, better Intel Icelake Gen 11 graphics support, initial Intel HDR display support, Intel Speed Select support, ACRN guest hypervisor support, and other shiny new features. See our Linux 5.3 feature overview to learn all about this new kernel version.
The Linux 5.4 kernel merge window is now open for debuting as stable in November. Linux 5.4 is looking quite exciting so stay tuned for more coverage on it and kernel benchmarks.
Add A Comment