Linux 5.3 To Enable HDR Metadata Support For AMDGPU Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 5 June 2019 at 09:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
When it comes to HDR display support on Linux we've seen a lot of infrastructure work being pursued by the developers at NVIDIA going back a few years while more recently Intel's open-source developers have been on it too with Icelake Gen11 graphics supporting HDR. We haven't seen much publicly on the AMD Linux front but with the upcoming 5.3 kernel cycle one of their HDR DC patches will be merged.

Buried within the drm-misc-next pull request today being sent to DRM-Next is HDR metadata support for the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver.

This AMDGPU display code work exposes the HDR output metadata for supported connectors as user-space needs to send the HDR meta-data to the display.
The property is attached to HDMI and DP connectors. Since the metadata isn't actually available when creating the connector this isn't a property we can dynamically support based on the extension block being available or not.

When the HDR metadata is changed a modeset will be forced for now. We need to switch from 8bpc to 10bpc in most cases anyway, and we want to fully exit HDR mode when userspace gives us a NULL metadata, so this isn't completely unnecessary.

The requirement can later be reduced to just entering and exiting HDR or switching max bpc.

The HDR display bits on the kernel-side are coming together but there still appears to be more work in user-space for preparing for the growing number of High Dynamic Range displays.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
ATI R300 Gallium3D Driver Seeing A Big Performance Fix After Being Regressed For Years
Mesa 19.2 Punts AMD Register Descriptions Into JSON
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
AMD's Initial Graphics Updates For Linux 5.3 Include PowerPlay Improvements, HMM Usage
AMDVLK 2019.Q2.4 Brings Steam Play Game Fixes, New Vulkan Extensions
AMD Begins Queueing Graphics Driver Changes For The Linux 5.3 Kernel
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May