With Linux 5.2-rc5 providing no upsets and the release candidate smaller than the one last week, things are looking good for seeing the stable Linux 5.2 kernel release happen in early July.
Linus Torvalds noted that with Linux 5.2-rc5, the kernel changes are indeed calming down and was smaller than RC4. While additional changes are pending, he noted "it all looks quite small and nothing seems to be particularly scary-looking."
So overall, Linux 5.2-rc5 should be a normal release for this stage. More commentary in the release announcement.
If not already familiar with the changes coming in this next stable kernel update, see our Linux 5.2 feature overview.
Add A Comment