Linux 5.19-rc5 Released - "Slightly Smaller Than Normal"

A week ago with Linux 5.19-rc4 there was concern over that weekly release being larger than normal, but this week with Linux 5.19-rc5 it's smaller than normal, which is pleasing Linux creator Linus Torvalds.
Linus Torvalds is happy in issuing Linux 5.19-rc5 that it's a smaller kernel and no upwards trajectory in changes for the week after a packed 5.19-rc4 release. Linus commented today that Linux 5.19 is looking normal and in good shape.
Torvalds concluded his 5.19-rc5 announcement with, "So in between the general summer vacation (Europe) and the July 4th extended weekend (US), and whatever the rest of the world is doing - take some time off, build a new kernel and boot it. Just to verify things are looking ok for you. But it should all be pretty calm."
Linux 5.19 stable should be out by the end of July. See the Linux 5.19 feature overview to learn about all of the changes in this forthcoming kernel version.
Add A Comment