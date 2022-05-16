Linux 5.18 Anticipated For Next Weekend, Linux 5.18-rc7 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 May 2022 at 04:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has released what is likely the last release candidate before officially declaring Linux 5.18 next weekend if all goes according to plan.

On Sunday night Torvalds released Linux 5.18-rc7 and characterized it as "fairly calm, and as such this is likely the
last rc before 5.18 unless something bad happens next week. All the stats here look normal, with the bulk of it being random driver updates (network drivers, gpu, usb, etc). There's a few filesystem fixes, some core networking, and some code kernel stuff. And some selftest updates."

This cycle has played out fairly well for being a stable and at least so far no major surprises late in the kernel cycle. One notable fix to have been merged this past week is fixing s2idle on more AMD Lenovo laptops.

See Torvalds' 5.18-rc7 announcement for more commentary on this week's update.

See the Linux 5.18 feature overview for the lengthy list of changes coming in this spring 2022 kernel update.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Patches Aim To Mitigate An Inconsistent Performance / NUMA Imbalancing Issue
Qualcomm MSM Driver With Linux 5.19 Adds DSC, Preps For Mesa Driver Within A VM
LoongArch Patches Updated A Tenth Time For The Linux Kernel
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
Linux 5.18-rc6 Released - Linux 5.18 Is Looking "Quite Well-Behaved"
MediaTek MT8186 Display Support, Other SoC Enablement Coming To Linux 5.19
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
MIPS Claims "Best-In-Class Performance" With New RISC-V eVocore CPUs
Microsoft Issues First Production Release Of Its CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Linux 5.18-rc6 Released - Linux 5.18 Is Looking "Quite Well-Behaved"
Linux Workaround Coming For Better s2idle Resume On More AMD Lenovo Laptops
Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 Game Engine Released With Some Nice Improvements