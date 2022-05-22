Linux 5.18 Released With Intel SDSi, New CPU & GPU Features

Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.18 on-time as the newest stable kernel release.
Torvalds wrote in today's brief v5.18 announcement, "No unexpected nasty surprises this last week, so here we go with the 5.18 release right on schedule. That obviously means that the merge window for 5.19 will open tomorrow, and I already have a few pull requests pending. Thank you everybody. I'd still like people to run boring old plain 5.18 just to check, before we start with the excitement of all the new features for the merge window."
Linux 5.18 brings the controversial Intel Software Defined Silicon (SDSi) functionality, continued work on DG2/Alchemist Intel discrete graphics, continued Sapphire Rapids enablement work, Alder Lake N and DG2-G12 graphics additions, AMD EPYC performance optimizations, FreeSync Video Mode, Tesla Full-Self Drive (FSD) chip support, and much more. See my Linux 5.18 feature recap or the more exhaustive Linux 5.18 feature overview.
Now onward to the Linux 5.19 merge window of which there are numerous new features planned for Linux 5.19.
Add A Comment