Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 January 2022 at 05:01 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Due to family travels Linus Torvalds has released Linux 5.17-rc1 a little bit early that marks the end of the Linux 5.17 merge window.

Linux 5.17-rc1 is coming the better part of a day early due to timezone differences but all the major pull requests are in and Torvalds believes it's ready to ship. Linus summed up Linux 5.17-rc1 as, "5.17 doesn't seem to be slated to be a huge release, and everything looks fairly normal. We've got a bit more activity than usual in a couple of corners of the kernel (random number generator and the fscache rewrite stand out), but even with those things, the big picture view looks very much normal: the bulk is various driver updates, with architectures updates, documentation, and tooling being the bulk of the rest. Even with a total rewrite, that fscache diff looks more like a blip in the big picture."

More of his commentary can be read in the release announcement.

Linux 5.17 also bring a lot of new hardware support, prompt support for Qualcomm's latest SoC, a new real-time analysis tool, x86 straight line mitigation handling, noteworthy network optimizations, and much more. I'll have out my usual Linux 5.17 feature overview later today.

I've already been running benchmarks of Linux 5.17 Git the past few days and it's been looking good so far with no scary regressions detected yet. More Linux 5.17 benchmarks on the way.
Add A Comment
Related News
More Intel Raptor Lake Additions Arrive In Time For Linux 5.17
Linux 5.17 Making It Easier To Build A Kernel With All The Shiny Debug Features
Folio Improvements For Linux 5.17, Large Folio Patches Posted
Rust For Linux Kernel Patches Revised With Upgraded Rust Toolchain, Build Improvements
New Xilinx Drivers, GNSS Reciver USB Driver & Habana Labs Updates Land In Linux 5.17
Page Table Check Feature Merged For Linux 5.17 To Help Fight Memory Corruption
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support
FFmpeg 5.0 Released For This Popular, Open-Source Multimedia Library
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Planning To Stick With Linux 5.15 By Default
Rust For Linux Kernel Patches Revised With Upgraded Rust Toolchain, Build Improvements
Developer Steps Up Wanting To Maintain Linux's FBDEV Subsystem
Firefox Gets AV1 VA-API Acceleration Sorted Out
Wine 7.0 Released With Improved Theming, New WoW64 & Much More
LVFS Activity Going Wild Ahead Of New Security Disclosure Requiring Firmware Update