Linux 5.17 Lands Fix For Hanging If Ejecting A Broken Floppy
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 22 January 2022 at 11:11 AM EST. 13 Comments
HARDWARE --
If you are in the rare group of folks still relying upon floppy disks and doing so while running up-to-date software stacks, Linux 5.17 will be of interest to you.

Back in early December I wrote about the pending Linux fix where a hang could happen if trying to read a broken floppy and then ejecting it. For Linux 5.17 that niche bug is indeed addressed.

This fix is for an issue that came into the kernel all the way back in 2012 to the floppy code. If trying to read a broken floppy disk and ejecting it while the I/O is being attempted/retried, a hang could happen.


Last week along side all the exciting and modern I/O improvements like ongoing optimization work and making IO_uring even more attractive, the block driver changes include that ejection hang fix as well as some other mundane floppy code fixes.

Now how many people are still out there using floppy disks and relying upon up-to-date kernels and other modern software? At least most of the airliners and industrial systems still relying on floppies are doing so on software stacks from long ago...
13 Comments
Related News
Nintendo GameCube / Wii / Wii U Get Real-Time Clock Driver With Linux 5.17
Platform Firmware Runtime Update & Telemetry Feature Submitted For Linux 5.17
Some Tablets/Convertibles With Linux 5.17 Will Now Have Working Pen Support
Developer Steps Up Wanting To Maintain Linux's FBDEV Subsystem
PCI Changes For Linux 5.17 Bring Intel Raptor Lake IDs, Apple PCIe Clock Gating
Linux 5.17 Mainlines Support For More Obsolete MIPS-Based Wireless Routers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support
Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
FFmpeg 5.0 Released For This Popular, Open-Source Multimedia Library
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Planning To Stick With Linux 5.15 By Default
Rust For Linux Kernel Patches Revised With Upgraded Rust Toolchain, Build Improvements
Developer Steps Up Wanting To Maintain Linux's FBDEV Subsystem
Firefox Gets AV1 VA-API Acceleration Sorted Out
LVFS Activity Going Wild Ahead Of New Security Disclosure Requiring Firmware Update