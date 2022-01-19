F2FS With Linux 5.17 Makes Some Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 19 January 2022
F2FS as the Flash-Friendly File-System may not see too much use out of desktop Linux distributions at least as it concerns any easy/semi-endorsed root install option, but this file-system does continue maturing and seeing much use by enthusiasts and especially among the plethora of Android devices now supporting this flash-optimized file-system. With Linux 5.17, F2FS has some performance improvements and other fixes.

F2FS lead developer and maintainer Jaegeuk Kim sent in the Flash-Friendly File-System updates on Tuesday. This cycle there is work for addressing performance issues in the checkpoint and direct I/O code. There is also improvements to the page cache management code used as part of the file-system compression support.

The big direct I/O improvement for Linux 5.17 is now making use of the Iomap infrastructure. The checkpoint performance work comes by trying to better avoid locking contention.


More details on the feature work and bugs fixed for F2FS via the pull request that has since landed in Git.
