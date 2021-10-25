Linux 5.15-rc7 Released A Day Late Due To Travels
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 October 2021 at 03:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds normally releases new kernel versions on Sundays like clockwork, but yesterday was one of the rare occasions where that trend was interrupted.

Due to Linus Torvalds' travels of last week ending on Sunday and lacking in-flight WiFi followed by being tired, Linux 5.15-rc7 is only now available.

Linus Torvalds wrote of 5.15-rc7, "the delay isn't because of any kernel trouble. In fact, the worry I had last week about a big rc6 turned out to be just a false alarm due to timing of pulls, and rc7 looks nice and small, right in the range of normal. Both the number of commits and the diffstat looks fine. It's all pretty small and flat (meaning mostly small trivial changes) with just a couple of peaks for some x86 kvm code, and some ksmbd changes."

At this stage Linux 5.15 is looking quite good and it's rather likely Linux 5.15 stable could debut next Sunday. However, as Linus will again be traveling next week, he is inclined if the need presents itself to delay the 5.15 release to then avoid the Linux 5.16 merge window during his next round of travels.

Long story short, Liux 5.15 will be released in the next week or two depending upon how things play out over the days ahead. See our Linux 5.15 feature overview for more details on the big changes of this next kernel release.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
Linux 5.15-rc6 Ticks Up In Size, Stops Using AMD SME By Default
Cluster Scheduler Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.16
DAMON Extended To Offer Physical Memory Address Space Monitoring
Linux 5.15-rc5 Released With This Cycle Running Smoothly
IBM Proposing A CPU Namespace For The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
GIMP 2.99.8 Released As Another Step Toward The Long Overdue GIMP 3.0
Apple Announces The M1 Pro / M1 Max, Asahi Linux Starts Eyeing Their Bring-Up
Raspberry Pi Sees Their First Price Increase Due To Supply Chain issues