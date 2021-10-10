Linux 5.15-rc5 Released With This Cycle Running Smoothly

Linus Torvalds just pushed out the Linux 5.15-rc5 kernel release with things looking smooth for this stage and hopefully leading to an on-time release in just a few weeks.
Linus wrote in tonight's 5.15-rc5 announcement, "So things continue to look quite normal, and it looks like the rough patch (hah!) we had early in the release is all behind us. Knock wood. The commit stats look normal for an rc5, and the diffstat is fairly regular too."
This past week has been fairly uneventful in terms of the new patches landing though hitting the tree today was fixing "yet another hardware trainwreck".
Depending upon how the next few weeks play out, Linux 5.15 stable should be out around the start of November.
See our Linux 5.15 feature overview for a look at all of the major new features coming in this next kernel version that will also serve as the last major stable release of 2021.
1 Comment