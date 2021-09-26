Linux 5.15-rc3 Released - Looking "Pretty Normal" Plus Performance Fix

Linus Torvalds has now issued the third weekly release candidate of the forthcoming Linux 5.15 kernel.
Linux 5.15-rc3 overall is looking good. Linus noted in today's announcement, "So after a somewhat rocky merge window and second rc, things are now actually looking pretty normal for rc3. Knock wood."
He went on to add in the 5.15-rc3 announcement, "There are fixes all over, and the statistics look fairly regular, with drivers dominating as they should (since they are most of the tree). And outside of drivers, we have a fairly usual mix of changes - architecture fixes, networking, filesystems, and tooling (the latter being mostly kvm selftests)."
Also notable with Linux 5.15-rc3 is the performance regression fix for a noted performance regression affecting a variety of workloads under Linux 5.15 development up to now.
See the Linux 5.15 feature overview for a listing of all the changes in store for this next kernel version that looks to be introduced as stable in early November.
