Linux 5.15-rc3 Released - Looking "Pretty Normal" Plus Performance Fix

Linus Torvalds has now issued the third weekly release candidate of the forthcoming Linux 5.15 kernel.Linux 5.15-rc3 overall is looking good. Linus noted in today's announcement, "So after a somewhat rocky merge window and second rc, things are now actually looking pretty normal for rc3. Knock wood."He went on to add in the 5.15-rc3 announcement , "There are fixes all over, and the statistics look fairly regular, with drivers dominating as they should (since they are most of the tree). And outside of drivers, we have a fairly usual mix of changes - architecture fixes, networking, filesystems, and tooling (the latter being mostly kvm selftests)."Also notable with Linux 5.15-rc3 is the performance regression fix for a noted performance regression affecting a variety of workloads under Linux 5.15 development up to now.See the Linux 5.15 feature overview for a listing of all the changes in store for this next kernel version that looks to be introduced as stable in early November.