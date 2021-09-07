FUSE With Linux 5.15 Now Allows Mounting An Active FUSE Device
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 September 2021 at 07:44 AM EDT. 12 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
While Linus Torvalds isn't much of a fan of FUSE / user-space file-systems, the FUSE code within the kernel does continue making improvements.

The FUSE changes for Linux 5.15 have been submitted and mostly consist of a few fixes, including around data flushing in syncfs, data flushing in copy_file_range(), a possible deadlock fix, and other fixes.

There is though one new feature for FUSE with Linux 5.15 and that is allowing for mounting an active FUSE device. Previously only mount/namespace cloning was allowed with mounting only being allowed during initialization but now there is proper handling for sharing an existing FUSE superblock.

That improvement to FUSE was requested by CERN with their CernVM FUSE file-system that they use for collaborating around High Energy Physics with their distributed computing infrastructure.

The list of FUSE changes for Linux 5.15 can be found via this pull request.
12 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.15 Adds New Syscall To More Quickly Free Memory Of Dying Processes
ASUS Platform Profile Support, Alder Lake PMC Support + More Land For Linux 5.15
Linux 5.15 Enabling "-Werror" By Default For All Kernel Builds
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
Con Kolivas Contemplates Ending Kernel Development, Retiring MuQSS & -ck Patches
Linux 5.15 Graphics Driver Changes Bring Intel DG2/Alchemist, XeHP, AMD Cyan Skillfish
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
Linux 5.15 Enabling "-Werror" By Default For All Kernel Builds
EXT4 Ready With Some New Optimizations - Orphan_File, Moving Discard's Work
Linux 5.15 To Fix Regression In Its Floppy Disk Driver