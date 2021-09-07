FUSE With Linux 5.15 Now Allows Mounting An Active FUSE Device

While Linus Torvalds isn't much of a fan of FUSE / user-space file-systems, the FUSE code within the kernel does continue making improvements.
The FUSE changes for Linux 5.15 have been submitted and mostly consist of a few fixes, including around data flushing in syncfs, data flushing in copy_file_range(), a possible deadlock fix, and other fixes.
There is though one new feature for FUSE with Linux 5.15 and that is allowing for mounting an active FUSE device. Previously only mount/namespace cloning was allowed with mounting only being allowed during initialization but now there is proper handling for sharing an existing FUSE superblock.
That improvement to FUSE was requested by CERN with their CernVM FUSE file-system that they use for collaborating around High Energy Physics with their distributed computing infrastructure.
The list of FUSE changes for Linux 5.15 can be found via this pull request.
