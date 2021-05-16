Linux 5.13-rc2 Released With A VGA Text Mode Fix
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 May 2021 at 08:08 PM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
The second weekly release candidate is now available for Linux 5.13.

Linus Torvalds wrote in the brief 5.13-rc2 announcement, "Things look pretty normal: rc2 tends to be fairly quiet as people start finding issues, and while 5.13 looks to be a pretty big release over-all, the changes in rc2 are if anything slightly smaller than average. But it's well within the noise. The fixes here are all over the place - drivers, arch updates, documentation, tooling.. Nothing particularly stands out, although a fix for some VGA text-mode font size issues is funny (as in "strange", not "ha-ha funny") just because so few people presumably use the extended SVGA text modes any more. That's not recent breakage either."

Details on that "strange" VGA text mode font issue fix via this merge, " These have been verified with true VGA hardware (a Trident TVGA8900 ISA video adapter) using various combinations of `svgatextmode' and `setfont' command invocations to change both the VT size and the font size, and also switching between the text console and X11, both by starting/stopping the X server and by switching between VTs. All this to ensure bringing the behaviour of VGA text console back to correct operation as it used to be with Linux 2.6.18."

One new item worth mentioning in Linux 5.13-rc2 is some AMD SEV code restructuring in preparations for SEV-SNP feature work to come in a future merge window.

See our Linux 5.13 feature overview for the lengthy list of new features and improvements with this kernel version.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.14 To Bring SimpleDRM Driver, VC4 HDR, Marks More AGP Code As Legacy
Looking At An Early Performance Regression In Linux 5.13 - Scheduler Related
Linux 5.13-rc1 Released Following "A Fairly Big Merge Window"
Linux 5.10 LTS Will Be Maintained Through End Of Year 2026
Linux 5.13 Brings Simplified Retpolines Handling
AMDGPU Driver Gets Initial Fixes For Linux 5.13 - Polaris 12 32-bit, Suspend/Resume Fix
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AV1 Decoder dav1d Lands 10-bit AVX2 Assembly For Big Speed-Up, Thanks Facebook + Netflix
FragAttacks: New Security Vulnerabilities Affecting WiFi Devices, 12 CVEs Issued
LibreOffice Adds A Command Popup / HUD, Inspired By Half-Decade Old Microsoft Office Feature
AMD Publishes Radeon Rays 4.1 As Open-Source
Looking At An Early Performance Regression In Linux 5.13 - Scheduler Related
AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"
Microsoft Bringing eBPF Support To Windows
GIMP 2.99.6 Released But Still No Idea When GIMP 3.0 Will Be Ready